‘Next to Bellingham’ – Florian Plettenberg drops Liverpool transfer claim as Julian Ward eyes up two midfielders

Liverpool could be set for some big-money moves across the next two transfer windows as Moises Caicedo remains on the club’s shortlist ahead of January.

Florian Plettenberg reported on Twitter that the Ecuadorian is joined by Borussia Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham in being firmly on the Reds’ radar.

News #Caicedo: #MUFC is planning to enter the race! Bosses highly interested. Also on the list of #LFC – next to Bellingham – & spotted by many other top clubs. Team mates say he is an „exceptional player & character“. Brighton hopes that he will stay beyond 2023. @SkySportDE 🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/NGqLiWazVU — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 28, 2022

This comes after Football Insider‘s claim that the Merseysiders are keen on bringing in two midfielders over the course of the next two windows and have set aside ‘huge’ cash for this purpose.

Given the price-tag that has previously been cited for the 21-year-old’s services, we at the Empire of the Kop would be far from surprised to see Brighton & Hove Albion set another steep asking price between now and the end of the season.

Add on top Jude Bellingham’s fee – guaranteed to be north of £100m – and it’s possible that our recruitment team may already have their top two targets in mind.

Both options would roughly fit the bill of the ‘big name’ who can slot in straight away, though Caicedo doesn’t perfectly match the description of a ‘cheaper midfielder’ (though he would be comparatively cheaper to Bellingham) who could grow with the squad.

