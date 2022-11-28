‘Held talks’: FSG may bring in Saudi Arabian or Qatari Liverpool buyer as report drops seismic detail – Arabian Business

Liverpool could be a step closer to inviting in fresh ownership after a fresh report claimed that consortiums – critically consisting of private companies – hailing from Saudi Arabia and Qatari have ‘held talks’ with FSG.

This update comes courtesy of the Daily Mail (via Arabian Business) with the Merseysiders having since been joined by Manchester United following the Glazers’ decision to likewise announce an intention to attract investment opportunities.

“English Premier League side Liverpool FC have held talks with two consortiums in the Middle East, according to reports in the UK media,” as reported by the publication.

Bids from super-rich owners already operating in the sports sphere, of the likes of Steve Ballmer and Mukesh Ambani, have both been ruled as unlikely in the near future, with the former, in particular, understood to not be keen on the prospect of expanding his portfolio.

READ MORE: Henderson has just given Jude Bellingham perfect reason to pick Liverpool over all else – opinion

There will, understandably, be a great deal of hesitation associated with any potential deals given the obvious human rights concerns attached to both Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The key aspect of this report is, of course, highlighting that the organisations in question aren’t directly connected to the state, thought that doesn’t necessarily rule out all possible connections.

To what extent there is some interference from the regimes in question will remain unclear until further reports clarify the exact identity and makeup of the groups mentioned.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴