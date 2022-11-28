(Video) Cody Gakpo welcomes Liverpool interest with comments on transfer rumours

Liverpool appear to be linked with most of the players in this year’s World Cup but one of the most hotly tipped names has responded to these rumours, as Cody Gakpo spoke with the press.

As reported by Sky Sports News, the Dutchman said: “I focus on the World Cup but it’s always nice to hear such rumours. But, you know, I just try to focus here and do my best. I’m not surprised. I know what I’m capable of, but it’s always a challenge to reach your highest level possible. I think I’m not there yet but I can improve in a lot of things.”

The forward already has two goals to his name in Qatar and the 23-year-old has attracted attention from a large number of suitors, many of which being in the Premier League.

Given the signing of Darwin Nunez in the summer, the likely high cost of the PSV forward and the need for new midfielders in our squad – it seems unlikely we will make a move for the attacker but it does appear that some of these links for him may be true.

You can view Gakpo’s comments via @SkySportsNews on Twitter:

🗣️ "It's always nice to hear." Cody Gakpo responds to rumours linking him with a move to the Premier League but says he is focused on the World Cup 💬 pic.twitter.com/FV4CWPFFXr — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 27, 2022

