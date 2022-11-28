Gary Lineker’s stunned five-word reaction to what 22-year-old World Cup hero LFC are scouting just did

Mohammed Kudus was perceived as hot property in Europe prior to his involvement in the World Cup, though two goals scored against South Korea will have surely attracted further attention ahead of the January transfer window.

The Ajax star’s brace ensured that his side secured their first three points of the tournament, leading Gary Lineker to share a five-word tweet on the matter.

Dos for Kudus. Dios mio. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) November 28, 2022

The Ghanian’s performances on the international stage will certainly be of great interest to Liverpool fans if news (covered by Sports World Ghana) of the Reds sending scouts to observe his outings in Qatar are accurate.

Though able to feature as an attacking midfielder, Kudus has thrived as a centre-forward for the Eredivisie-based outfit, registering 12 goal contributions in 21 games (across all competitions).

It’s one well worth keeping an eye on, if his recent performances are anything to go by – certainly, we shouldn’t forget that the World Cup star grabbed a goal against us in the group stages – though he’ll be far from a priority as things currently stand with our midfield situation.

Hopefully, that won’t mean we miss out on another potentially stunning forward addition down the line.

You can catch both of Mohammed Kudus’ goals for Ghana below, courtesy of BBC Sport:

