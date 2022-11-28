Henderson has just given Jude Bellingham perfect reason to pick Liverpool over all else – opinion

Jordan Henderson’s leadership qualities are known to all who have worked with him.

The Englishman has continued to exercise that skill beyond the borders of Merseyside, taking Liverpool-linked midfielder Jude Bellingham under his wing in Qatar, as Conor Coady has documented.

“He looks after Jude like there is no tomorrow. Jude is a young lad, sometimes we forget that because he is so mature and a fantastic footballer,” the former Reds youth prospect told the Lions’ Den (via the Echo).

“He said something the other day about his mum making his bed, no word of a lie.

“We are talking about Jude Bellingham here, one of the best players in the world, and Hendo sat up at dinner and went ‘What?’ and Jude went ‘Yeah, my mum makes my bed’, so Hendo is battering him. I would say someone like Henderson and [Kyle] Walker set the example.”

Whilst there will be plenty of other factors for the 19-year-old to consider when deciding on his next move (assuming another year with Borussia Dortmund isn’t on the cards), the advantage attached to throwing in his lot with the Anfield-based outfit can’t be denied it can’t be denied.

READ MORE: Gary Lineker’s stunned five-word reaction to what 22-year-old World Cup hero LFC are scouting just did

Tipped to become a potential England captain by Rio Ferdinand (Vibe With Five), what better place to learn his craft than from the current Reds skipper, who has already covered some serious ground, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold, in building a bond with the former Birmingham City prospect?

That’s not at all to suggest that Los Blancos (or even Manchester City) are lacking in leadership; the experience of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, to name two examples, should prove otherwise.

However, Henderson is a known quantity for Bellingham, which could very well count for something when the generational talent draws up his pros and cons list ahead of the summer transfer window.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴