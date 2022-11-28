Liverpool finally appoint a new club doctor who will travel to Dubai with squad – report

At long last, Liverpool have found a new club doctor and the new man in the role is ready to join the first-team squad immediately – once the break for the World Cup comes to a close.

As reported by Paul Joyce for The Times: ‘Liverpool have appointed Jonathan Power as their new club doctor and he will join the first team on their training camp in Dubai next month’.

Since Dr Jim Moxon’s departure in the summer we’ve had a long standing vacancy, which has finally be filled after a four-month wait.

Given the influx of injuries that have met our squad already this season, the arrival of the West Derby-born replacement will be music to the ears of many of our supporters.

With previous roles for the FA, England’s youth sides, Leeds Rhinos and Brentford – it looks like we’ve finally settled on what to do with our medical department moving forward.

Given the recent upheaval at the head of the club’s ownership and recruitment process too, it’s good to see that one area has been sorted and we can now await news on the other departments.

More attention will always be given to who owns the Reds and who is going to be in charge of finding new players but having a doctor was certainly a short-term issue that needed solving.

