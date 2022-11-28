(Video) Reported Liverpool target Enzo Fernandez’s highlights for Argentina

Liverpool have seemingly been linked with half of the players at this year’s World Cup but one of the possible recruits caught the eye in his goal-scoring display for Argentina and Enzo Fernandez is a name of many of our supporters’ lips.

Having been linked with ourselves by SPORT, the Benfica man will have been marked as one to watch by many fans in this tournament and his performance off the bench against Mexico certainly did him no harm.

READ MORE: (Video) Coady left fuming as Henderson asks him to confirm his Merseyside allegiances

Having joined the Portuguese club in the summer, it certainly won’t be a small transfer fee for the 21-year-old but he could be a midfield option we explore in the summer.

The issue here is though that the better his performances in Qatar, the larger his transfer fee is likely to become.

You can watch the video of Fernandez’s Argentina highlights via 899k on YouTube:

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴