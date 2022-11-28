‘Been told’ – Sky Sports reporter now weighs in on 24-year-old ‘talks’ amid Liverpool transfer links

Liverpool have been told that Chelsea star Christian Pulisic is ‘unlikely’ to depart Stamford Bridge as early as the winter window.

This update comes courtesy of Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg on Twitter with the possibility of an exit after the World Cup not impossible.

News #Pulisic: Rumors about Dortmund, United & Newcastle not hot. Been told that he wants to stay at #CFC in winter! He really tends to this plan. But: Talks could take place if he would receive a great and interesting offer after the World Cup. But it’s unlikely. @SkySportDE 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9986uQeqpB — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 28, 2022

The 24-year-old has previously earned links to Anfield – most recently by the Daily Mail (via Caught Offside) – though speculation connecting the two has gone largely quiet of late- understandably so given that the Reds are said to be prioritising additions to the midfield park.

It’s worth pointing out that the former Borussia Dortmund star is capable of playing as an attacking midfielder, not to mention across the forward line.

With less than two years remaining on his deal too, it’s certainly possible that we could wrangle a good deal for the USA international come the summer window.

That’s assuming, of course, that any funds are left over from our efforts to replace potentially three outgoing midfielders of our own in 2023.

Never say never, but Pulisic’s name won’t be too high up on Liverpool’s shortlist.

