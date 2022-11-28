Potential Qatari investors enter ‘exploratory stages’ over Liverpool ownership

Liverpool supporters are in somewhat of a moral conundrum at the moment, as FSG look to sell the club or find investors and we seem to be faced with the choice between wealth of investors and the source of their funds.

As reported by Ben Jacobs, it seems there is a new set of potential owners on the cards: ‘Understanding on links between #LFC & Qatar is potential investors are only in the thought process. Very early and exploratory stages. QSI not involved in any capacity (even in a supportive role). Their focus is on PSG and potentially bringing in a new minority investor in 2023’.

It does seem as though the interest from Qatar is firmly in its early stages and with the sale of our club being so public, it’s no surprise to hear that we have potential investors clamouring from every corner of the earth.

The controversy that has surrounded the current World Cup hosts and their human rights, treatment of the LGBTQ+ community and migrant workers – has all been widely discussed since the start of the tournament.

With a lot of interest also coming from Saudi Arabia too, we as fans are faced with a huge dilemma and it could be a tough position for some to be in – if we are sold to owners who don’t share the ethos of our club.

For now, we will wait and see who else is linked with taking over the Reds and then await the ultimate decision from John Henry and our current ownership.

