Scouse Wrexham forward wants to face Liverpool in ‘dream’ FA Cup tie

Anfield is set to play host to the FA Cup third round draw and as this is the point when Premier League sides enter the competition, one former youth prospect for ourselves is dreaming of a game against Liverpool.

Speaking with BBC Sport, Paul Mullin described his dream draw: “Liverpool at Anfield or Everton here [at home]. I’d like to play either of those teams but hopefully Liverpool.

“It’s been my dream as a kid to walk out at Anfield in a competitive match and hopefully I get to do it”.

Having recently seen his name hit the news after not being allowed to wear boots that read: ‘F**k the Tories’, the Wrexham forward has strong bonds with the city that he was born in.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed spells with Tranmere Rovers but his heart has always been at Anfield and it would be a special moment for him to be able to play against his boyhood side.

With the new ownership from Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, the Welsh club are pushing for a return to the Football League and we could even feature on their Disney+ documentary – should the tie go ahead.

As the holders of the trophy and the most decorated club in the country, it’s fair to assume most players will be dreaming of a visit to L4 and so we’ll have to wait and see who the lucky team is.

Jurgen Klopp will be fully focussed on beating any opposition that we are faced with and plotting a route for a return to Wembley.

