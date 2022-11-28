Gareth Southgate tipped to make Henderson & Bellingham decision ahead of Wales clash

Liverpool fans may finally see one of their men gain some minutes in Qatar with Gareth Southgate now backed to start Jordan Henderson in the World Cup.

The Three Lions are set to face Wales in a crunch clash for both outfits with Jude Bellingham set to sit the tie out initially according to a tweet from the Daily Mail.

It seems as if the former Middlesbrough boss isn’t in the mood to take any chances on youth in a game that could very well seal top spot for the 1966 champions.

Whilst it would certainly benefit ourselves and Jurgen Klopp’s preparation for the second-half of the season, there can be no questioning that players of our No.14 and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s quality deserve minutes on the biggest stage in world football.

We know the reasons why our No.66 doesn’t get the nod from Southgate as much as the likes of Kyle Walker or Kieran Trippier and it seems like the 24-year-old’s time has been wasted once again in Doha.

The best we can hope for is that the England boss utilises the right-back in the dying stages of a knockout game when his creativity could be the difference-maker.

