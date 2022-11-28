(Video) LFC fans will love what Trent & Bellingham have been doing in latest England session

Liverpool fans will keep a close eye on England’s preparations throughout the Qatar World Cup – mainly due to ongoing links between the club and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

Whilst we must discourage supporters from looking too closely into how the Englishman is getting on with Reds duo Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold in Doha, it certainly can’t help for the teenager to be striking up a close bond with the pair ahead of the summer window.

The 19-year-old was spotted alongside our No.66 again as the pair continued to solidify their friendship with the national side in encouraging scenes.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):