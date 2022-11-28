(Video) Xavi names Liverpool man as the best centre-back in the World Cup so far

Posted by
(Video) Xavi names Liverpool man as the best centre-back in the World Cup so far

Liverpool supporters will be torn over wanting to see our players succeed in Qatar but also hoping that they can remain fit, healthy and rested ahead of the resumption of domestic football.

In a quickfire Q&A with FIFA, Xavi was asked to name his best central defenders of the tournament so far and said: “I would say now, in my opinion, Upamecano and Konate”.

READ MORE: Liverpool finally appoint a new club doctor who will travel to Dubai with squad – report

The two former RB Leipzig players will surely be delighted to hear that the Barcelona manager was a fan of their performances on the biggest stage of all.

Ibou Konate wasn’t selected to start in France’s second match of the competition and these comments made a mockery of that decision by Didier Deschamps.

You can view the video of Xavi on Konate and Upamecano (from 0:14) via @FIFAWorldCup on Twitter:

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top