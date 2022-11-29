Cafu compares treatment of ‘full package’ Alexander-Arnold to himself and Carlos

Trent Alexander-Arnold seems to be admired by everyone in world football except Gareth Southgate and now Cafu has come out in defence of our defender and heaped praise on him.

Speaking with Gazzetta dello Sport, the Brazilian said: “I don’t understand why [Alexander-Arnold receives criticism]. He’s the full package: he has quality, dribbling skills and pace.

“But it’s always the same thing. They say you don’t defend and sit you [out]. They used to do the same thing to me and Roberto Carlos, but I’d argue we managed to win something anyway.”

Given his historic comments about Jon Flanagan, perhaps we should take the words of the 52-year-old with a healthy pinch of salt but to receive these compliments from a two-time World Cup winner is certainly noteworthy.

It’s interesting to hear comparisons with himself and Roberto Carlos and it’s clear that Jurgen Klopp has a similar opinion, with the so-called defensive frailties being far outweighed by the obvious attacking and technical ability that our No.66 possesses.

It doesn’t seem right that a platform to showcase the best players in the world doesn’t have the likes of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Andy Robertson and Thiago Alcantara but for the 24-year-old to be in Qatar but still not given a chance – is almost criminal.

The calibre of people who speak out in support for the Scouser in our team easily shows that he is appreciated but unfortunately for him, not by the one man who can provide him minutes in this tournament.

Selfishly, we can relish in the fact that he is staying sharp whilst being given a rest but it must be a frustrating period for the West Derby-born right-back.

