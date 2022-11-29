Fabrizio Romano drops interesting transfer update for Liverpool fans as Bellingham move narrowed down

Fabrizio Romano has admitted it’s not improbable that ‘top English clubs’ will be keen on signing Enzo Fernandez in the next summer window in light of his performances in the World Cup.

Liverpool are one such outfit who have enjoyed some links with the Benfica midfielder in recent times with Sport claiming that the Reds are keeping an eye on the 21-year-old.

“It’s still a bit too early to be talking about the best players of the World Cup, but for sure Enzo Fernandez’s impact has been great,” the Italian journalist wrote in his Daily Briefing for Caught Offside.

“He’s young, inexperienced, but he looks right at home on the biggest stage with Argentina.

“I wouldn’t be at all surprised if top English clubs will try to jump on him in summer 2023.”

The Merseysiders have trained their sights on Jude Bellingham as their top transfer target, though it remains to be seen whether the club will trump interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Jamal Musiala is of the impression that a return to his homeland will be favoured by the German’s friend, which would certainly improve our chances of signing the 19-year-old.

Assuming that we’re not 100% confident of signing the England international come the summer, however, it can hardly hurt to have a decent alternative in mind.

Without Julian Ward’s contacts from Portugal, a deal for Fernandez would be somewhat harder to achieve, though we’d hope that our positive relations with Benfica would stand for something should they welcome potential bids in 2023.

