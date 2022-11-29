Robbie Fowler names his favourite ever Steven Gerrard goal for Liverpool

Liverpool fans are blessed to have witnessed some of the best players from around the world represent our club but few have compared to the homegrown talents of Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler.

On the 24th anniversary of our former midfielder making his debut for the Reds, the club’s Twitter account asked supporters to name their favourite goal scored by the 42-year-old and received a response from quite a well-known fan.

Our top Premier League scorer replied to the Tweet and said: ‘West Ham cup final for me❤️❤️’.

There will be few that could disagree that the combined magnitude and brilliance of that finish in Cardiff could ever be beaten and so, why not watch it again:

For a midfielder, our former skipper has such an array of special goals and there is certainly a debate to be had.

If you go for best looking goal, then it’s hard to rule out his finish against Middlesbrough in 2005 but then there were strikes like the one against AC Milan in Istanbul that were hugely important – even the Olympiacos goal that combines both factors.

Whatever you think, it’s a great day to reminisce about one of the best players to have ever worn a red shirt.

You can view Fowler’s comments on his favourite Gerrard goal via @Robbie9Fowler on Twitter:

West Ham cup final for me❤️❤️ — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) November 29, 2022

