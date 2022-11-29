Liverpool given bad news by representatives of midfield target whose head was turned by Reds – Graeme Bailey

Liverpool’s hopes of signing Konrad Laimer may have finally been dashed with it having been reported that the Austrian’s representatives have informed the Reds of his intention to switch to Bayern Munich.

This update comes courtesy of Graeme Bailey at 90min following the Bavarians’ failed efforts to land the 25-year-old in the prior summer window.

“Laimer has since emerged as a target for Liverpool who were considering a move for him in the New Year, but the Premier League side have now learned from representatives around the deal that the player does indeed want to move to Munich.

The Merseysiders are not short of alternative options, of course, with the likes of Joao Gomes and Enzo Fernandez, amid a whole swathe of other names, having been linked over the course of the last few months.

The Argentinian sensation will cost quite a pretty penny should we wish to commit to a bid, of course, though that may not concern our recruitment team if the club intends on transforming its transfer policy.

Moving for £100m plus Jude Bellingham would certainly indicate that we’re shopping in a new market and aim to compete with the financial juggernauts of the footballing world for ready-made talent.

That doesn’t mean that Liverpool will forego projects or bargains as and when we find them, we shouldn’t imagine, though greater success could be contingent on an increased degree of flexibility (whether that’s inspired by new ownership or a rejig by FSG) in the transfer windows to come.

