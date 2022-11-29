(Video) Henderson doesn’t ‘need extra motivation’ after Welsh comments

Jordan Henderson appears to be in line to start for England in their final group stage match against Wales and in the pre-match press conference he was asked to respond to comments from the Welsh camp.

Forward Sorba Thomas said that he ‘didn’t fear England’ and our skipper was asked to respond to these remarks, to which he said: “We don’t need extra motivation. We do our talking on the pitch.”

It did feel like a question that was asked in an attempt to lure our No.14 into saying something that he regretted but it didn’t work as planned for the person asking the question.

The Sunderland-born midfielder is too long in the tooth to be falling for tricks like that and he will be determined to impress, if he’s handed the chance to start by Gareth Southgate.

You can watch Henderson’s comments on Thomas via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣️ “We don’t need extra motivation. We do our talking on the pitch.” Jordan Henderson on the comments by Sorba Thomas saying that he would like to knock England out of the World Cup. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/r3Vnl5ISEH — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 28, 2022

