Liverpool offer generous gesture to supporters on Boxing Day

The festive period is traditionally one that is jam-packed with football and therefore one that further tugs on the purse strings, something which Liverpool have sought to ease with their latest gesture for supporters.

As reported on the club’s website: ‘Liverpool FC is offering free coach travel to supporters with match tickets for the Premier League away fixture against Aston Villa on December 26’.

It may only be seem by some as a small offering by the club and something which they could do more often to help some of their most loyal members of the fanbase but it still should be highlighted and congratulated.

When we faced Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final last season the same offer was provided but that was due to the lack of alternative travel options that weekend.

Now though, with the cost of living crisis being directly referenced in the statement, it’s clear that there has been a clear effort to help our supporters in what is always a financially demanding time of year.

For every mistake that is made by the owners being widely discussed, we should also highlight when acts of generosity and empathy are shown.

If this is to be one of the final acts of FSG before they sell the club, then it shows how far they have come in understanding what it means to be a football fan and how to help the people of Merseyside.

