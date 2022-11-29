(Video) ‘Country over club’ – Liverpool ‘supporter’ provides bemusing response to England question

A Liverpool ‘fan’ who’s out in Qatar supporting England has explained that he’d accept the decline of the Reds if it means that Gareth Southgate’s side win the World Cup this year.

The supporter was asked if he would take Liverpool not winning a trophy for the next 10 years and he surprisingly responded with “100%… Country over club!”

The Three Lions are looking to win the tournament for the first time since 1966 and are currently drawing 0-0 (at the time of writing) with Wales in their final group game.

READ MORE: Ex-Red backs Liverpool star to ‘play a more prominent role’ for his nation in the knockout stages of the World Cup

A lot is made of the relationship that many Kopites have with the England national side and this lad’s comments will certainly raise a few eyebrows amongst supporters of the Anfield outfit.

Jordan Henderson has been named in the starting XI for the first time during the tournament while Trent Alexander-Arnold has had to (once again) settle for a spot on the bench.

Check the video out below via @talkSPORT:

“Bale’s played too much golf & Ramsey couldn’t even get in Rangers’ team. It’s over for #WAL .” 😳 “I’d take #ENG to win the WC & #LFC cease to exist. Country over club!” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 This Liverpool fan would happily see the club decline for World Cup glory!#FIFAWorldCup #TSWorldCup pic.twitter.com/NT6gcEas0J — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 29, 2022

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴