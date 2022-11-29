Liverpool set for talks with representatives of 17-assist World Cup gem once out of the competition – report

Liverpool could be set to add further quality to their forward line as early as the January window.

Marco Timmer reported planned talks between the Reds and the PSV’s Cody Gakpo once the Netherlands are out of the World Cup.

“Liverpool will be among the clubs watching the PSV Eindhoven man closely in Qatar,” David Comerford wrote for Liverpool.com.

“On Friday, Voetbal International journalist Marco Timmer reported that the Reds plan to hold talks with his representatives after his involvement in the competition has concluded, along with other European heavyweights like Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

“It’s not a ‘foregone conclusion’ that he will leave the Eredivisie outfit in January, but PSV are ready to listen to offers of €50m (£43.3m) or more.”

Valued at £43.3m, it’s a significantly lower price than the £80m quoted by Ronald de Boer and would consequently prove far more tempting for the Merseysiders presuming the tournament doesn’t send that asking price through the roof.

The left-sided winger has enjoyed a productive campaign domestically, registering 13 goals and 17 assists across all competitions.

READ MORE: ‘I love him’ – Ronald de Boer blown away by £80m World Cup star linked with Liverpool

Does that then leave enough room for us to manoeuvre in the market as far as midfield additions are concerned?

That question can only be answered by FSG. Admittedly, the exit of Julian Ward is set to force a change of philosophy at the club (including how we handle transfers), though it remains unclear whether it will be the Americans or our next prospective owners who will carry through that evolution.

With a lack of deadwood available compared to other seasons to fund purchases across the next two windows, it’s clear we’ll struggle to fully commit to the policy of sustainability that has guided us thus far.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴