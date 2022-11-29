(Video) World Cup gem who fancies Liverpool move has just scored superb third World Cup goal

If anyone hadn’t yet heard of the Netherlands’ lethal World Cup star Cody Gakpo, the 23-year-old’s three goals in three group stage games (spread evenly across the fixtures) will have cured many of their ignorance.

The PSV hitman looks set to depart the Dutch top-flight in the relatively near future with all the attention his international performances are generating.

Liverpool fans may very well be hoping that Anfield is his next destination in light of the ongoing links – transfer insider Marco Timmer has reported that we’re planning on holding talks with the wide man’s representatives once his involvement in the competition draws to a close (via liverpool.com).

That all being said, the forward line isn’t an area in desperate need of strengthening after we splashed £64m on Darwin Nunez in the summer, so it remains to be seen whether such talks will result in a bid on our part.

Interestingly, Gakpo has admitted he’d fancy a switch to L4 (or any other top European outfit, were we to come knocking, so it’s possible we’d get a positive answer if we were to put the feelers out.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV: