Liverpool now prepared to ‘fight’ Everton for ‘extraordinary’ 22-year-old World Cup star

Liverpool have reportedly entered the race to sign Mohammed Kudus and are prepared to ‘fight’ for him alongside city rival Everton.

This comes courtesy of De Telegraaf following a host of impressive performances from the Ajax star at both club and international levels.

The 22-year-old registered a brace against South Korea in their second group stage clash at the World Cup to secure Otto Addo’s – who labelled the player an ‘extraordinary character’ (as relayed by the Mirror) – men their first three points in the competition.

Though capable of playing as an attacking midfielder, there’s no question that the centre-forward role is where Kudus thrives for club and country.

With a contract not set to expire until 2025, the Dutch outfit will be in no rush to sell one of their star men in the next two windows – a reality that may suit Liverpool quite well given that the priority remains to sign new midfield options.

Assuming that Jude Bellingham remains the priority, however, it doesn’t make a great deal of sense why we wouldn’t strengthen further back in the holding midfield role.

The Ghanian does come highly-rated, though it remains to be seen whether we’ll move as early as the upcoming winter window.

