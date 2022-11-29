Remarkable Naby Keita stat may show he’s underappreciated by Liverpool fans

Naby Keita appears destined to depart Liverpool either in the upcoming January transfer window or at the end of the season and it seems that most of our supporters are not too upset about that happening.

Despite obviously being a good player, his inconsistent form, unreliability due to injuries and lack of goal contributions since his arrival have led to some fans being wholly indifferent to the idea of losing our No.8.

However, a new stat that has been presented and visualised online shows that the Guinean has actually been one of the best players to have ever played in the Premier League.

The statistic provided by @avisualgame shows that the 27-year-old is the fourth-placed player in terms of points per game in the competition’s history (playing at least 50 games).

Although these numbers can rarely mean much on the pitch, it does show that the former RB Leipzig man has a positive influence when he’s given the chance to shine in the league.

A player who finds themself featuring in games where you are mostly on the winning side must have something going for them and it looks like our midfielder is that man.

It’s not as if the Anfield faithful are pushing him out the exit door but perhaps there should be more of a clamour to see him sign a new deal and extend his stay on Merseyside.

You can view the statistic about Keita via @avisualgame on Twitter:

A quick piece of Premier League trivia, here are the players with the highest points per game in the competitions history. ✅ pic.twitter.com/ZcONXaSgTA — VisualGame (@avisualgame) November 28, 2022

