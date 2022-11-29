‘Liverpool will…’ – Ronan Murphy drops Jude Bellingham transfer claim amid Anfield links

Ronan Murphy has highlighted that Liverpool will have no choice but to ‘sell themselves well’ in a bid to persuade Jude Bellingham to join them this summer.

The Merseysiders do possess a significant advantage in the availability of one of the top two coaches in world football in Jurgen Klopp, of course, assuming that the club can stump up the funds to buy a seat at the negotiating table.

“Bellingham is going to be so in-demand next summer, it will be hard for Liverpool to sign him,” the transfers.com reporter told Anfield Index.

“He’s weighing up any potential move to see what is best for his career, just like he did before joining Dortmund.

“He’s a clever guy and has good advisors around him, so Liverpool will have to sell themselves very well to bring him to Anfield. The Klopp factor should definitely be a help.”

Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City will provide more than hefty competition for the 19-year-old’s signature in the summer window, though Jamal Musiala has suggested it may only be the English clubs involved in the race.

Ben Jacobs has already established that the teenager will be setting up a checklist of sorts, in a similar manner to Erling Haaland, in order to decide on his ideal next move.

As far as team performance is concerned, we’ve some serious work to do between now and May to ensure we’re presenting ourselves in the best possible light as far as our competitive capabilities are concerned.

Elsewhere, however, Liverpool can hold their heads up high as far as their facilities, squad quality – though some serious investment is required in the midfield department – and coaching prowess is concerned.

Bellingham won’t be alone on our list – Florian Plettenberg made that clear for fans yet again with his latest update – but it would be some statement of intent if we were to secure the Borussia Dortmund star this summer.

