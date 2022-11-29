‘Sign him now’ – Journalist warns £39m midfielder Liverpool want will cost a ‘fortune’ if they don’t move quickly

Ronan Murphy has urged Liverpool to sign Manu Kone ‘now before he develops more and costs a fortune’.

The 21-year-old has previously been linked with the Reds – with Media Foot (via Sport Witness) claiming that the club took information on the midfielder – though talk around the player has quieted of late.

“Kone is still learning his trade, but has a huge ceiling from what we’ve seen in the Bundesliga,” the transfers.com journalist told Anfield Index. “He would be a riskier signing, but with that comes more chance of a bigger reward. Sign him now before he develops more and costs a fortune!”

Gladbach are said to value the Frenchman at £39m (according to Sport Bild), which would hardly require the Merseysiders to break the bank for his services.

At the quoted price, assuming a premium isn’t charged in the upcoming winter window, it would rather fit the criteria reported by Football Insider: “One is expected to be a big name who can slot straight into, and instantly improve, the first team. The other is likely to be a cheaper midfielder who can be developed by Klopp and his coaching staff.”

We know that the signing of at least two midfielders will be our aim over the course of the next two transfer windows with Jude Bellingham likely to take up the bulk of our available war chest.

How much of a risk Kone’s perceived to be by our recruitment team will have a huge say in whether we bite the bullet on this one given our generally tight finances mean we can’t afford to risk not hitting the mark on a transfer.

