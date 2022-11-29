Ryan Babel tells World Cup ace with 30 goal contributions to snub Man Utd in favour of Liverpool

Interest in Netherlands star Cody Gakpo is steadily growing as he continues to impress at the World Cup, leading the likes of Manchester United to reportedly keep track of his progress.

Despite that, Ryan Babel has urged his compatriot to pick Liverpool over the Red Devils – should his old side make an offer to PSV.

“You see him linked to clubs in England, such as Manchester United,” the former Red told The Athletic.

“Everyone has the right price so let’s see how he develops in the tournament. He has shown enough quality that he is ready for the next step, whether it’s in January or next summer.

“As a Liverpool fan, I would tell him to go to Liverpool if they make an approach!

“Arsenal would also be an incredible team for him, with the current manager and the project that they’re building. He has to follow his heart.”

With 30 goal contributions in 24 games for the Eredivisie-based outfit (across all competitions), the 23-year-old is enjoying a tremendous year for club and country thus far.

The question remains: will we be inclined to move for the attacker within the next two windows?

The answer is, potentially quite sadly, a resounding no given how committed we reportedly are to securing a number of midfield additions.

Given that as many as three of our own available options – Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner – could be departing in 2023, when their contracts are due to expire, Liverpool can hardly afford to spread funds across different departments.

Of course, how much in the way of cash we’ll have to spend may very well change should new owners come into the club before the summer window.

