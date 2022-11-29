Southgate makes Alexander-Arnold admission despite benching the Reds star for all three World Cup group games

Gareth Southgate has explained that Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘has some great quality’ but believes Kieran Trippier also possesses similar quality.

The Liverpool full-back is yet to start a game for England at the World Cup with the Newcastle man and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker being preferred to the 24-year-old and the Three Lions boss has now explained the thinking behind his decisions.

“He [Alexander-Arnold] definitely could do it against a team that sits back,” Southgate explained during his press conference prior to his side’s clash with Wales tonight (as quoted by Sport Bible).

“But that’s not how I saw the game against the States. I don’t think they sat back at all. I think they were aggressive and athletic in their pressure.

“But he has some great quality with the ball and can do that, but Tripps [Kieran Trippier] has great quality as well.” England were held to a goalless draw by the USA on Friday and the game was crying out for the creativity that our No. 66 so often provides – he’s even displayed his world-class shooting ability during training with his country recently. The Scouser has redefined the right back position in recent years and he’s one of Jurgen Klopp’s most important players. Alexander-Arnold’s defensive ability has been questioned at times this term but there’s no denying the threat he poses going forward and you could argue that Harry Kane has suffered from a lack of service so far this tournament England are currently 3-0 up against Wales (at the time of writing) and the Reds Academy graduate has been introduced into the action for the final 30 minutes of proceedings.

