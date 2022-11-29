(Video) “I don’t want to have any regrets” – Van Dijk on representing Holland

Virgil van Dijk is gearing up for the final group game for Holland in the World Cup and has spoken about the desire he has to succeed at the highest stage.

Speaking with the Premier League, the 31-year-old said: “You need to look forward to going out there and showing your qualities to the world. Just enjoy it because, before you know, it’s all over and I don’t want to have any regrets after my career and think ‘I should have done this’, or ‘I should have done that’.”

Our No.4 has gone through so much in the past few years and when injury robbed him of the opportunity to play in the Euros, it meant that this trip to Qatar was going to be so important for him.

Although we will selfishly want him to rest and return to Liverpool quickly, let’s hope he can achieve his dreams and get his Dutch side as far as possible in this competition.

You can view van Dijk's comments via @premierleague on Twitter:

"I don't want to have any regrets after my career"

