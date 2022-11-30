‘Some engine on him’ – Alan Shearer raves over nine-goal Liverpool target who keeps making things happen

There were some concerns raised about Jude Bellingham’s performance against USA, though the Englishman vindicated his selection by Gareth Southgate once again with a barnstorming performance against Wales.

Alan Shearer was one of many pundits to praise the Borussia Dortmund midfielder (with which he’s registered nine goals for this term), whom he credited with having ‘some engine on him’, as England ran out 3-0 winners in their final World Cup group stage game.

“I loved the energy Jude Bellingham gave us in midfield – he has got some engine on him,” the former England international told BBC Sport. “He kept driving us forward for more goals, and was always trying to get up there to get on the end of things.”

The Three Lions are set to take on a Sadio Mane-less Senegal on 4 December – the first time the two sides will have met each other.

The tournament has been ideal from a Liverpool perspective, as far as England are concerned, so far, with the likes of Jordan Henderson and, particularly, Trent Alexander-Arnold getting some rest whilst Bellingham has been given the freedom to showcase his talents.

That last reality will cost us, of course, come the summer window, being sure to inflate his asking price.

Though we expect to have to dig deep into the coffers to have a chance of landing the teenager in 2023, it’s fair to argue that whoever wins the race for his signature will be more than happy to part with any penny in return for a generational midfield talent.

