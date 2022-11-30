(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold records pre-assist in 30-minute England cameo

Trent Alexander-Arnold was finally rewarded with some minutes for England, as he came on for the final half-an-hour and made an immediate impact on the pitch.

Our No.66 knew that the game was won before he came on in the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium and so looked determined to make a positive impression against Wales – which he did.

Collecting a ball from John Stones, the right-back brought the ball down for Kalvin Phillips and the echoing voice of Jordan Henderson could be heard bellowing: “Love it, Trent!”.

It was great to see the 24-year-old handed some minutes and he will now always be able to say that he was involved in the Qatar World Cup.

