Alexander-Arnold’s two-word reaction to helping England defeat Wales

Trent Alexander-Arnold was handed his first minutes in this year’s World Cup as he came off the bench to aid England’s victory over Wales.

Our No.66 took to his Instagram account after the game and posted the simple message: ‘Knockouts baby 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿😁’.

He may have been given just 30 minutes of football by Gareth Southgate but our No.66 was quickly involved in the game and helped provide a pre-assist for Marcus Rashford’s second goal of the evening.

READ MORE: (Video) Ibou Konate takes part in corner flag challenge with French squad

With Jordan Henderson also starting the match, Liverpool supporters were given the opportunity to watch both of Jurgen Klopp’s players play in the game and it was a positive performance from both men too.

With Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate already booking their place in the knockout rounds, alongside the two Englishmen, it’s now on to Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Darwin Nunez to join them.

The Scouser in our team is unlikely to be handed any more minutes in this competition, unless there are injuries in the squad, but he can at least say he’s taken part in his second World Cup.

Let’s hope that our No.3 can get onto the pitch at some point too, so that all the Reds have taken part in this tournament.

You can view the post via Alexander-Arnold’s Instagram account:

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴