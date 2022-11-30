Florian Plettenberg confirms Klopp ‘pushing a lot’ for Liverpool signing as Bellingham alternative identified

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly ‘pushing a lot’ for Liverpool to bring Jude Bellingham to Anfield.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from reliable journalist Florian Plettenberg with the Reds said to have identified Brighton & Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo as ‘an alternative’.

As reported: Liverpool is doing everything and Klopp is pushing a lot! Internal saying: Bellingham first! Caicedo is an alternative. Liverpool is highly rated from the player. But nothing decided yet. LFC won’t pay every price. Dortmund expects between €100-150m! — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 30, 2022

Borussia Dortmund are said to value the teenager between £86.3-£129.5m – a figure that could rise exponentially if the midfielder continues to deliver in the World Cup.

We won’t have the funds to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid if Bellingham’s asking price heads into crazy territory, so it’s smart to have an alternative already lined up.

Given what we know already about the England international, however, there’s no questioning that it would be a blow of epic proportions to see him link up with one of our domestic or European rivals instead.

