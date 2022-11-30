Liverpool have Klopp’s ex-Dortmund colleague as candidate to replace Julian Ward; brought Aubameyang to Germany

Liverpool have reportedly added Sven Mislintat possible candidate to the list to replace Julian Ward as sporting director in May.

This news comes courtesy of a tweet from Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg following the Englishman’s bombshell announcement.

Excl. News #Mislintat: He is a candidate in order to replace Ward as a Sporting Director at #LFC in summer 2023! No concrete negotiations yet but he‘s open for Liverpool. Relation to Klopp still brilliant. They have worked together in Dortmund (08-15). @Sky_Marc @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/ZZ1bXAY5tr — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 30, 2022

The German, known as ‘Diamantenauge’ (Diamond Eye) after helping bring the likes of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Shinji Kagawa to Germany, has worked in the Premier League before, spending two years with Arsenal as their chief scout.

Though his time in London didn’t quite work out as well as hoped, the Anfield hierarchy will perhaps be hoping to get the man the Gunners thought they were getting from Borussia Dortmund.

It can’t be denied that Mislintat’s resume from his time spent in Germany is genuinely impressive and he certainly has the experience to make a difference to a top outfit’s recruitment if given the chance.

Whether Liverpool are the right fit, given that the club is said to be reviewing its operational model and Mislintat functioned well within a mode of working very similar to our current transfer policy, remains to be seen.

