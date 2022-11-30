Reliable journo’s online hint appears to confirm big Liverpool transfer incoming

Florian Plettenberg has hinted that it’s only a matter of time until Liverpool snap up their top transfer target in Jude Bellingham.

The Sky Sports Germany reporter responded to @LFCTransferRoom’s tweet on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s online message to his highly-rated England teammate.

⏳ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 30, 2022

As one of the most highly-respected journalists around at the moment, it’s a pretty huge statement – wordless as it is!

Nothing, of course, is an absolute sure thing until the player signs on the dotted line and fans get all the footage from signing day.

We’ve got some meaty competition in the form of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City – even if Jamal Musiala reckons his Bundesliga friend is destined for a return to England – which will complicate matters come the summer window.

Should it come down to the English clubs, we’d have to rate our chances over that of the Sky Blues, even with their near limitless financial resources.

We’ve been led to believe that it’s not all about the money for Bellingham and that his personal development genuinely means a great deal to him.

Whoever, then, can convince him that his future would be better-served training with their outfit stands a good chance of winning the race for his signature, and Liverpool are absolutely in that conversation.

