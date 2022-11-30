(Video) Henderson mentions Sadio Mane as England prepare to face Senegal

Jordan Henderson was given his first start of the World Cup against Wales and helped England secure their place in the knockout rounds of the tournament to face Sadio Mane’s Senegal.

Speaking with ITV Football, the 32-year-old was asked what it meant to finish top of the group and said: “That means we play Senegal who are a really tough opponent, I’ve seen them play quite a lot with Sadio Mane. They’ve got some really good players and they’re African champions, so a really tough test.”

It’s going to be an interesting game between the two nations but one that would have been even more intriguing for Liverpool supporters if our former No.10 was fit enough to take part in Qatar.

It may be a case that none of our players are involved in the game but we’ll wait and see what happens with Jurgen Klopp’s stars for the rest of this competition.

You can watch Henderson’s comments via @itvfootball on Twitter:

"Senegal will be a really tough test for us" 💬 Jordan Henderson gave his post-match thoughts to @GabrielClarke05 as England topped Group B #ThreeLions | #FifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ngJwWiwr6j — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 29, 2022

