Pundit makes Bellingham & Rice point Liverpool can’t afford to ignore

Liverpool have set their sights high ahead of the next two transfer windows with Jude Bellingham understood to be right at the top of their wishlist.

Declan Rice, too, has earned a number of links to the Anfield-based outfit, though it’s not quite clear how keen the Merseysiders are (if at all) on the West Ham United man.

Regardless, Alan Hutton has warned that the Reds can’t afford to put all their eggs in a couple of baskets once again, pushing the club to ‘keep your options open’.

“The players that we are talking about, the level that we are talking about, all the teams in world football will be looking at the likes of Bellingham and Rice,” the Scot told Football Insider. “You can’t just pin your hopes on one player and say we’ll pay whatever to get him because he might not come. You have to keep your options open.

Though it can’t hurt our recruitment team to have their eyes on a number of alternative targets, including the likes of Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez and Flamengo’s Joao Gomes, we’d like to imagine that we’re genuinely capable of securing such high-calibre signings.

We certainly appreciate that the finances available to Manchester City and Real Madrid are comparatively superior to our own, though we’d venture that our 19-year-old target has more on his mind than the kind of wage he’d pocket every week.

The Borussia Dortmund sensation will be ranking his potential suitors in a similar manner to how Erling Haaland weighed up his transfer avenues prior to agreeing a switch to the Etihad.

Liverpool should rank highly for a number of factors – the infrastructure, coaching staff and squad strength prime amongst them (though we hope he’ll form part of our efforts at renovating the midfield department).

It’s worth pointing out, despite Hutton’s warning, that part of the reason behind why we’ve been so successful on the pitch is down to Jurgen Klopp’s insistence on us getting in the right man for his side.

There are compromises to be made, of course – moving for Mo Salah instead of Julian Brandt proved to be an absolute masterstroke, for one.

Though when we know, with near perfect certainty, that Bellingham is a generational talent, we can hardly begrudge the German tactician telling his recruitment team ‘Bellingham or no-one’.

Given that potentially as many as three of our midfielders will be leaving when their contracts expire in the summer, however, ‘no-one’ simply isn’t an option.

We must prioritise the signing of two midfielders and two quality options at that given what we’ll be losing.

