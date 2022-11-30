(Image) Bellingham provides another telling Liverpool hint during England win

With Liverpool unquestionably keen on Jude Bellingham’s signature, fans can’t be blamed for their pursuit of any sign of the player’s intention to pick Anfield as his next destination.

It’s tenuous but one such hint may have been on show during England’s 3-0 win over Wales in the World Cup as Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold were the first two of Gareth Southgate’s men to check up on the Reds skipper after a poor tackle from Aaron Ramsey.

It has to be said that this is more indicative of the 19-year-old’s character rather than a desire to join Jurgen Klopp’s men in the summer, though it does go to show the strength of the bond between the pair already after further time together in the Three Lions’ squad.

That’s a factor we simply can’t ignore when weighing up our chances of snapping up the Borussia Dortmund star down the line – a point Jan Aage Fjortoft made this morning.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Reddit user u/polarpam and the BBC: