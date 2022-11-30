‘Never underestimate…’ – Likelihood of LFC signing Jude Bellingham as Fjortoft drops interesting transfer claim

Liverpool fans will be desperately hoping that Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s efforts to build a bond with Jude Bellingham will count for something come the summer window.

Jan Aage Fjortoft certainly seems to think we shouldn’t be overlooking the importance of such relations, judging by his latest tweet, when the Englishman eventually sits down to consider his next move.

Never underestimate relations like this when is come to “deciding were to go next” https://t.co/hzlLGf2i7l — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) November 30, 2022

Judging by the comments coming out of Borussia Dortmund it seems the 19-year-old will be forced to make a crucial decision on his future sooner than perhaps some realise.

Our skipper has been a constant presence since the Three Lions first touched down in Doha, taking the former Birmingham City prospect under his wing, even holding him accountable for his actions at home.

Whilst selecting his next club will depend on more than just friendships within the England squad, it’s not as if we’re majorly lacking in other departments.

For a player that seriously values his personal development, Bellingham could hardly go wrong putting his faith in Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s world-class array of coaches and superb training facilities.

Whether we have the funds capable to buy a seat at the negotiating table remains to be seen, though we don’t see why the Reds shouldn’t otherwise be taken seriously as a potential suitor.

