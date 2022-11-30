Jude Bellingham’s wordless response to Trent Alexander-Arnold post will get Liverpool fans excited

Trent Alexander-Arnold appears to have put in some solid groundwork ahead of a potential Liverpool move for Jude Bellingham in 2023.

The latter was seen sending an heart hands emoji response back to his fellow England star’s tagged tweet, which included a photo of the pair exploring their surroundings in Doha.

The Borussia Dortmund man has been in scintillating form in the tournament, playing a big part in the Three Lions’ two big wins against Iran and Wales in the group stages.

Again, we can’t stress enough that the pair’s relationship far from guarantees the 19-year-old will end up trading the black and yellow of his current outfit for our famous red.

BUT, and it’s a big but, it likewise can’t be denied that a strong relationship between Bellingham, Jordan Henderson and Alexander-Arnold can’t hurt our chances when it comes to the summer window of 2023.

Having a potential destination available where he’ll already feel initially comfortable could play a role in swinging things in our favour.

We have to buy a seat at the negotiating table first, of course, and it’s abundantly clear that the former Birmingham City starlet will cost upwards of £100m.

