(Video) Ibou Konate takes part in corner flag challenge with French squad

Ibou Konate is enjoying his time in Qatar and will be hopeful of being handed more minutes for an impressive looking French squad.

It also appears that our No.5 is in high spirits too, as videos from training showed him playing a game with Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni and Ousmane Dembele.

The quartet were trying to get the ball as close to the corner flag as possible and it’s certainly worth a watch to see how the 23-year-old fared with his international teammates.

Perhaps he may also be able to put a word in with a few members of Didier Deschamps’ star-studded squad and convince them on a move to Anfield!

You can watch the video of Konate via the French Instagram and TikTok accounts:

