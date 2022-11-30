Liverpool to make big Anfield change amid ongoing safety concern

Liverpool are now set to expand the available rail seats in the Kop end by 2,500, taking the total to 4,300, during the winter break.

This comes courtesy of liverpoolfc.com with it being reported that this move comes amid ongoing supporter safety concerns due to ‘persistent standing’ within the stand in question.

It has been stressed that this does not render the seats, nor the area, in question as ‘safe standing’ and that fans attending games are urged to seat themselves once key moments (like goals) have passed.

In the interest of protecting the safety of fans present at fixtures, it’s a move on the part of the club that we wholeheartedly welcome.

Whilst we absolutely appreciate the club’s current standpoint on safe standing, we’d likewise support the availability of such areas in future should it be feasible to arrange in accordance with current regulations.

For now, the trialling of rail seats can only be a positive for the club and in ensuring the continued safe enjoyment of football matches after the World Cup.

