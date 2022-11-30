Liverpool could spoil Chelsea’s transfer party as long-term target admits he wants Anfield move

Chelsea are said to be particularly keen on expanding the number of exciting youngsters at the club, though may have been handed something of a terminal blow when it comes to their pursuit of Josko Gvardiol.

The Croatian international – in the Blues’ eyes since the summer (TeamTalk) – has already admitted that he was a big Liverpool fan as a child, telling one publication that he’d fancy linking up with Jurgen Klopp’s men in the English top-flight.

“Since I was a little boy, my dad and I watched Liverpool matches, and I grew up with only them,” the 20-year-old told 24 Sata (via football.london). “When I took football more seriously, I started following them, and I definitely want the Premier League and Liverpool.”

With such a wealth of options at the Merseysiders’ disposal in the heart of the backline, however – not to mention the clear need to strengthen the middle of the park – it’s not a signing the club is likely to make within the next two transfer windows.

It’s worth pointing out, of course, that Joel Matip’s contract is currently set to expire in less than two years and it’s not clear whether the club has any intention of extending.

Joe Gomez’s form remains questionable, though there’s plenty of time left for the Englishman to establish himself as a regular part of the backline, perhaps when Virgil van Dijk moves on from the club.

It’s far from being a priority right now, though it certainly wouldn’t hurt to see the club add another young talent to the club should there be room left in the budget across the next two windows.

