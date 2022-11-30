(Video) Liverpool midfield target just produced one of the best assists of the World Cup

Enzo Fernandez played a crucial role once again for Argentina as he provided the assist for his nation’s lead-doubling goal against Poland.
The Benfica starlet left his marker for dead with a brave run toward the edge of the box before neatly chipping the ball over a leg to ensure Julian Alvarez could power home the second effort of the night.
With the 21-year-old enjoying some links to Liverpool – Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy recently claimed he’s on a long list of midfielders we like -, it’s an encouraging sign of the player’s quality that he’s able to have an impact in such a high-pressure situation.
