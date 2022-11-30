Liverpool’s absent World Cup stars will find it ‘difficult to watch’ says ex-Red

Liverpool have some of the best players in world football within our squad but due to a variety of reasons, some of these men have missed out on the World Cup and one ex-Red has discussed how they will be feeling.

Having missed out on the 2010 tournament with Brazil through injury, Fabio Aurelio spoke with the club’s website about how he felt on being absent from the competition and the feelings that the current players will also be having:

‘I know how those Liverpool players not in Qatar – the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Andy Robertson and more – will be feeling. The competitors they are, I’d imagine they’ll have found it difficult to watch.

‘You play for such a big club and then you’re not playing a part in the most important football competition in the world. It’s frustrating to say the least. But you have to deal with that frustration, you have to use it as something to make you stronger’.

The 43-year-old is clearly still hugely upset that he wasn’t given the chance to shine on the highest international stage and will understand the emotions that are being felt by those currently sat at home watching the events unfold.

As the group stages come to a close though, it will begin to become easier for them and once the Dubai training camp is underway – it won’t even feel like they are missing out at all.

Those missing through injuries, rather than their nations not qualifying for the trip to Qatar will feel most aggrieved but they now have the perfect chance to go and show everyone what they could have done internationally but do it in a red shirt instead.

It’s not known what the long-term effects of the tournament will have on performances domestically but those who have stayed at home will be expected to shine, given the long break they’ve been given.

Following a couple of friendlies against Lyon and AC Milan, it’s back to earth with a Carabao Cup clash against Manchester City in December and Jurgen Klopp will want as many players as possible to be available for the game.

