Pundit weighs in on nightmare Michael Edwards scenario as Liverpool claim made

Alan Hutton has predicted that Michael Edwards moving to Manchester United wouldn’t necessarily grant the Red Devils an advantage over arch rivals Liverpool.

The Reds’ former sporting director has been linked with both Erik ten Hag’s men and Chelsea in recent months, whilst the Anfield-based outfit is said to now be on the hunt to replace Julian Ward following his surprise announcement.

“It is a whole new chapter. Of course he will maybe have the inside track on certain things but that will be as far as it goes,” the 38-year-old told Football Insider.

“You close that book over and you only worry about the club that you are working for. There is little pointers that he might be able to tell but I do not see it being a huge problem for Liverpool.

“As long as he hits the ground running there and does well for Man United then there will be no issue.“

It’s hardly the best time to begin a search, or continue one, amid an international tournament, of course, so it’s unlikely we’ll see any major developments on this front much before the start of the second-half of the domestic campaign.

With the World Cup upon us, fans will be streaming online to catch all the latest deals around the competition but it can be a bit difficult to keep track of the best deals on the market if you’re new to the landscape.

New customer bonuses across a vast array of bookmakers in the UK can all be found in one place and, on top of that, ranked and broken down.

There’s no question that it would be a blow were United to secure the services of one of the top sporting directors in world football, never mind England, in Edwards.

READ MORE: ‘Never underestimate…’ – Likelihood of LFC signing Jude Bellingham as Fjortoft drops interesting transfer claim

We’d like to think that his prior relationship with us would preclude him from a switch to Manchester, though the prospect of a major rebuilding challenge could prove too enticing to ignore.

On our end, it’s difficult to predict who we might end up with, though a number of exciting options have been listed already, including Jurgen Klopp’s old colleague Michael Zorc at Borussia Dortmund and RB Salzburg’s Christoph Freund.

Who we appoint may very well depend on whether FSG manage to find an appropriate suitor in time.

Should it be the Americans making the call, though, we’ve every faith in it being the best man for the job given how well thought-out our prior appointments have been.

With our philosophy at the club reportedly under review (including, critically, how we conduct transfers), there’s every possibility that Ward’s replacement will have more flexibility in the role and, hopefully, the ability to pursue a higher class of targets on a more regular basis.

It’s an anxious time for Liverpool fans, though there could be a big reward for our patience come 2023, regardless of whether or not Michael Edwards does join forces with our arch-enemies.

Bringing in a talent like Jude Bellingham would certainly be one way of winning over the fanbase at speed.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴