(Video) Ex-Red Neco Williams’ hilarious reaction to Henderson upending him during Wales defeat

Neco Williams would have looked up to Jordan Henderson at one stage prior to his move away from Liverpool.

It wasn’t only on the domestic scene that the Reds skipper had to face his old teammate, however, as England came to blows with Wales in their final World Cup group stage game.

Fans may be left grinning themselves after watching Neco Williams’ smiling reaction as the former Sunderland star took him out on the pitch during a 3-0 win for the Three Lions.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the BBC: