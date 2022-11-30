Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool interest in Mohammed Kudus

Many Liverpool supporters were certainly impressed by the performances of Mohammed Kudus when we faced Ajax earlier this season and he has carried this performance level into the World Cup.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano for CaughtOffside, it appears that we have real interest in the attacker: ‘The same [Liverpool recently sending their scouts to watch] has happened with Mohammed Kudus whilst playing for Ajax’.

Across 23 games in all competitions this season, the 22-year-old has scored 12 times and recorded two assists but it’s been his two most recent appearances and goals for Ghana that have raised his profile further.

Being able to play in the midfield and as part of a forward line shows the versatility of the former Nordsjaelland player and may even make it more likely for us to make a move, due to his ability to operate in the middle of the pitch.

It’s fair to say though that he seems much more dangerous when deployed in a more attacking position, this being an area that we are also well stocked in at the moment though.

With two-and-a-half years remaining on his current contract, we could be able to strike a relatively cheap deal for the player but the raised profile from performances in Qatar may scupper these plans.

News that we have sent scouts to watch both Kudus and Cody Gakpo is exciting though and shows we may be willing to add another attacker to the squad.

