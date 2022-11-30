Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool already ‘sent their scouts to watch’ World Cup star

Liverpool supporters will be keeping a keen eye on the World Cup to see which players we could possibly sign and it appears that the club has been alerted by the talents of at least one individual.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano for CaughtOffside: ‘Liverpool have recently sent their scouts to watch Cody Gakpo whilst playing for PSV… This is normal interest but there is no meeting scheduled between agents and Liverpool as of today.

‘With the performances displayed at the World Cup, interest is growing for Gakpo, and Manchester United still remain in the race to sign him’.

With three goals in his first three matches in the tournament, scoring in each game too, Cody Gakpo has attracted a lot of interest from around some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

To hear that the Reds are in amongst these teams is certainly exciting but it’s hard to see that we would be willing and able to spend the large fee that is likely needed to prize him away from PSV.

Given the big money deal that was agreed in the summer for Darwin Nunez, the desire for new midfield options and the uncertainty over the ownership of the club – it’s hard to see us wanting to break the bank for the highly rated 23-year-old.

The attacker who can play in all three positions across the front of the pitch still has three-and-a-half years left on his current deal in the Eredivisie and so it’s going to be a big ask to secure him.

If we were to spend big in January or the summer, then many will hope that the likes of Jude Bellingham and Frenkie de Jong are prioritised at this point.

