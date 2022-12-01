Dortmund chief insists no ‘gifts’ to Liverpool over Bellingham pursuit despite Reds being ‘preferred club’

Borussia Dortmund’s managing director Carsten Cramer has told Liverpool they should not expect any ‘gifts’ from the Bundesliga outfit regarding their pursuit of Jude Bellingham.

Although the senior figure admitted that the Reds are his ‘preferred club’ in the Premier League and touched on the strong relationship he has with Jurgen Klopp, he insisted that when it comes to the future of the talented midfielder, he won’t make any favours to the Anfield outfit.

“We have a high sympathy for Liverpool for sure. We are still in a good relationship with Jurgen and many others at Liverpool, so for me, it’s my preferred club in the EPL as well. But don’t expect that we will make gifts to Liverpool,” he told Vietnam News (via The Telegraph).

Strengthening our midfield is the club’s priority across the next two transfer windows and our German tactician has reportedly made the England international his number one target.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has admitted that he’ll ask the 19-year-old whether he wants to ‘stay or go’ once he returns from the Qatar World Cup where he has impressed for the Three Lions.

Despite all of the interest surrounding the former Birmingham City man, Cramer didn’t rule out retaining the services of one of Europe’s most exciting talents, though.

“Maybe there is a success existing between Jude Bellingham and (England’s) success in the World Cup,” Cramer added.

“He (Jude) has a contract. I’m a sales person regarding commercial business, but not regarding the player’s business.

“We are happy to have him on board a hundred percent and the longer Jude will play for us, the better it will be.”

The teenager is under contract with the German giants until 2025 meaning the ball is firmly in their court.

He’s already showing his quality week in and week out in both the Bundesliga and in the Champions League and it does appear to be only a matter of time before he heads elsewhere.

The likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid are also interested in his signature and it’s been made abundantly clear that no favours will be handed to the Reds.

